Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Principal Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Principal Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $41.03. 737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,401 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $504,000.

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

