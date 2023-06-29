Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.83

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 38136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Primoris Services Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.
Insider Transactions at Primoris Services
In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
