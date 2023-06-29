Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Presto Automation stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW – Free Report) by 1,968.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,436 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Presto Automation were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Presto Automation Stock Up 30.0 %

Shares of Presto Automation stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 30,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,682. Presto Automation has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation, Inc provides labor automation technology solutions in the hospitality industry. It offers a platform of comprehensive voice, vision, and touch solutions designed to increase staff productivity and improve the guest experience. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.