PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.59

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $145.59 and last traded at $145.25, with a volume of 330008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.18.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average is $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

