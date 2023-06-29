PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 292.3% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PowerBand Solutions Trading Down 11.2 %

OTCMKTS:PWWBF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.02. 38,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,968. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. PowerBand Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on PowerBand Solutions from C$0.03 to C$0.02 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

About PowerBand Solutions

PowerBand Solutions Inc develops, markets, and sells access to cloud-based transaction platforms to finance and lease new and used vehicles. It provides DrivrzXchange, an inclusive multi-sided marketplace that allows buyers and sellers to list and/or find vehicles; and DrivrzFinancial, a technology driven finance solution focus on used vehicle and EV leasing.

Featured Articles

