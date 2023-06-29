PotCoin (POT) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded up 105.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $289,747.73 and $30.07 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00277070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016080 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,359,168 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

