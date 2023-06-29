Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1802 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of POAHY opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POAHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

