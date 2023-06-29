Poollotto.finance (PLT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $21.25 Million

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00006656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a total market cap of $21.25 million and approximately $129,986.30 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

