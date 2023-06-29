Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.86. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 615,672 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

