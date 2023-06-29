Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,700.94

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,700.94 ($21.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,463 ($18.60). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,484 ($18.87), with a volume of 243,988 shares trading hands.

Plus500 Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,525.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,699.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.70, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.01.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

