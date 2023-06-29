PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.74

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.74 and traded as high as $24.03. PLDT shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 27,540 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PLDT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PLDT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $952.99 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 25.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in PLDT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PLDT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the first quarter worth about $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

