PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.84

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 206941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $636.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity at PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. Research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares in the company, valued at $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares in the company, valued at $526,133.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

