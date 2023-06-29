Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.67

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 778634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.73.

Plains GP Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 97.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

