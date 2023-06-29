PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 365.1% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 23,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.