PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.70

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $7.82. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 53,460 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
