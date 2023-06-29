PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.70

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $7.82. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 53,460 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

