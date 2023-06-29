Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

PM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 498,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

