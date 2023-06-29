PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48). Approximately 902,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,178,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.50).

PetroTal Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £336.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

PetroTal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,846.15%.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

