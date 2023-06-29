Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.90

Shares of Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 505680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 million, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of -0.02.
Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.
