Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 5,299,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,526,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $579,542. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

