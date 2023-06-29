Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $12.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

PEB opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.

