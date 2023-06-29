Peak Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,069 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

