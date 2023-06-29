Peak Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 165,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

