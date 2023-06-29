Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

