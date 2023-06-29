Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 546 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

