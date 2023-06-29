Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 69.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 102.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $312.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

