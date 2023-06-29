Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $985.94 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 989,794,018 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

