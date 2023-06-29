Pax Dollar Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $986.11 million and approximately $35.11 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006936 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 989,794,018 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

