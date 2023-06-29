Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Pathfinder Minerals plc (LON:PFP – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 9135897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Pathfinder Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.47.
About Pathfinder Minerals
Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. Pathfinder Minerals Plc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
