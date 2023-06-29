Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.79

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 284950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKT shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.73 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.64.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise ( CVE:PKT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.28 million. Parkit Enterprise had a negative net margin of 32.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Analysts forecast that Parkit Enterprise Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

