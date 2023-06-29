Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.79

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 284950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKT shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Parkit Enterprise Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.73 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.64.
About Parkit Enterprise
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
