Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.90

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $19.13. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 92,414 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -41.32%.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $178,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,375,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth $2,310,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth $1,416,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

