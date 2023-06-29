Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 78,361 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,361 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

