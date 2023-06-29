Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 11,177 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,897,000 after purchasing an additional 622,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 391,899 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

