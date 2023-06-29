Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,385 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $51,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 122.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after acquiring an additional 411,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 405,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.