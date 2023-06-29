Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 402,985 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,985 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.33% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $130,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $107.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

