Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 100,546 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,546 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $19,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,336,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,156,000 after buying an additional 191,763 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,703,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 809,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,774,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 859.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,952,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,791 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

