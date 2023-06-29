Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.