Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,335 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 2.53% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,764,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 167,011 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,491,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:DFIS opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

