Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $8.10 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.61 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
