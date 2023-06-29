Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $724.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13. The company has a market cap of $285.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $685.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.64.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

