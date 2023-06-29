Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 43,008 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

