Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 5.49% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,980,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 191,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XLSR opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

