Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE POU traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,551. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.16 and a 1 year high of C$33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$535.70 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 28.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.1022605 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$266,006.40. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

