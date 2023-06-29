Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.91.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $396.19 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

