PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.32

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.32 and traded as high as $33.71. PAR Technology shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 118,632 shares traded.

PAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $100.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,559 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

