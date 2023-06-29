Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Down 2.8%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 548,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,595,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Featured Stories

