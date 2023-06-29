Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 542 ($6.89) and last traded at GBX 541 ($6.88). Approximately 52,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 160,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 533 ($6.78).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 544.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 590.26. The company has a market cap of £494.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 7.47.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

