Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Boosted by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $47.11. 1,818,380 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

