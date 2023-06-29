Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.67 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $362,699.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,595.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00278432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.21 or 0.00788358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00542181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00059543 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,676,131 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.