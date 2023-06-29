Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $334,786.32 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,074.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00276670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.04 or 0.00751616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.98 or 0.00545262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00058229 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,671,257 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

