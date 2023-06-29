Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,800,013 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 1,602,546 shares.The stock last traded at $30.20 and had previously closed at $25.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 40.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.